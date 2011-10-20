THE DOWNLOAD: It's Just Bad Timing For Apple, Nothing Else

Apple delivered disappointing earnings yesterday but this miss is not a sign of trouble for the iPhone-maker.



The iPhone shortfall was due to purchase deferrals as customers were holding off for the new iPhone that was released after the quarter ended.

Watch below Henry Blodget and Jay Yarow discuss what’s next for Apple’s finances.

