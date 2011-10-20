WATCH: Does Apple Underestimate Android?

The iPhone is a powerful product but is it untouchable?



Android has been growing by leaps and bounds since it launched, striking deals with phone makers and carriers to offer cheap and free smartphones.

Apple has taken another route that has worked so far. But the company may find itself in a familiar situation where one ubiquitous product takes over the market (remember Windows in the 1990s.)

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



See Also:

• THE DOWNLOAD: It’s Just Bad Timing For Apple, Nothing Else



• THE DOWNLOAD: What It’s Like Having Ashton Kutcher And Demi Moore As Investors



• THE DOWNLOAD: This Startup Went From Zero To $100 Million Revenue In 2 Years Flat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.