THE DOWNLOAD: Will Amazon's Huge Bet On Kindle Fire To Disrupt The iPad Pay Off?

Amazon’s miss on earnings last night is due to the company’s doubling down on the Kindle Fire among other platform products.



Watch below Henry Blodget and Jay Yarow discuss Amazon’s reasoning to take a huge hit now (and next quarter) and if its strategy will pay off.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



