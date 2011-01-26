The Amazing Story Of The Downfall Of Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Photo: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

Goldman Sachs is used to being number one.Besides claiming the mantle of Wall Street’s most successful securities firm, ever, the bank is one of few who came out swinging after financial crisis.



But one area in which they’re certainly not winning is asset management.

In fact, CEO Lloyd Blankfein and COO Gary Cohn are on a personal warpath to save its flailing AM arm, GSAM, according to this month’s Bloomberg Markets Magazine.

But GSAM wasn’t always the black sheep. In fact, at one point, it was Wall Street’s biggest asset manager.

What happened?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.