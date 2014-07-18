The Downed Malaysia Airlines Plane Was Due To Fly On To Australia, With The World's Best AIDS Researchers On Board

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, shot down over the Ukraine en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, was due to turn into the Melbourne-bound flight MH129, landing in Australia tonight, as well as feeding several connecting Australian flights, which may account for why Australia, with 27 people, had the third highest number of nationals on board.

It’s likely that several top AIDS researchers, bound for the 20th International AIDS Conference in Melbourne this weekend, were on board. More than 14,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected at the conference, but organisers have not yet confirmed who among the delegates was aboard the flight.

Joep Lange, a former president of the International AIDS Society, is among the confirmed dead.

A number of World Health Organisation officials bound from Melbourne were also bound for Melbourne, including senior communications officer Glenn Thomas.

Malaysia Airlines has released the casualties list. The nationality of 41 passengers has yet to be confirmed.

Nationality / Total

Netherlands 154

Malaysia 45 (including 15 crew & 2 infants)

Australia 27

Indonesia 12 (including 1 infant)

United Kingdom 9

Germany 4

Belgium 4

Philippines 3

Canada 1

Unverified 41

Total 298

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.