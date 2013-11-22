The Dow Jones Has Closed Above 16,000 For The First Time

Photo: Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has closed above 16,000 for the first time.

Gains are off the back of a better-than-expected jobs report in the US and the Senate Banking Committee voting to approve Janet Yellen as the next leader of the Federal Reserve.

The index broke the 16,000 mark earlier this week, though this is the first time it held the gains.

At the close, on Thursday evening US time, the Dow Jones was valued at 16009.99.

It rose 109.17 points to clock up its 40th record close for this year.

