9 Signs That The Double Dip Is Dead

Photo: Calculated Risk

This morning’s initial jobless claims data seemed to confirm a bit of a pattern of modestly improving numbers on the labour front. If this holds, it will be a huge relief.But it’s not just the jobs data that’s showing signs of life (again). There are others signs that the double dip may be off the table.



Granted, the double dip might not be “dead,” but you’d be a fool to ignore some emerging positive signs.

Let’s consider them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.