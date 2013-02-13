The DoorBot App Is A Virtual Doorbell

This is the DoorBot Wi-Fi doorbell camera from Edison Junior.



Why We Love It: Originally on the crowd-funding website Christie Street, the DoorBot is now a fully-realised device/app combo that transmits an audio and video feed over your Wi-Fi network whenever someone rings the doorbell. The DoorBot does not display a feed to whoever is standing outside the door (so they can’t see if you’re not home), but it does have an audio feed so you can communicate with the visitor from anywhere in the world. The camera even uses infrared technology to see who’s outside the door at night.

The DoorBot uses four AA batteries that power it for about a year before it alerts the homeowner to change them. It is made with weather resistant brushed aluminium, and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

Where To Buy: You can still order the DoorBot through Christie Street for July 2013 delivery.

Cost: $189.

