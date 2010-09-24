The Door Just Opened For Christine O'Donnell To Get Into The Senate

Since her “shock” upset in the GOP Delaware Senate Primary, polls have indicated that Christine O’Donnell will have a tough time winning in the general election against Democrat Chris Coons.



But the door may be about to open wide. It seems her GOP rival Mike Castle is considering a write-in campaign for the seat (echoing the situation in Alaska, where primary loser Lisa Murkowski is running as a write-in).

If Castle runs aggressively, O’Donnell’s path to the Senate gets easier. After all, this election is really about her, not Coons. Castle won’t siphon votes away from O’Donnell, he’ll just split the anti-O’Donnell vote.

This will be a lot of fun.

