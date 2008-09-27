The Doomsdayers Are Going Goldrush Nuts

:
The U.S. Mint has temporarily halted sales of its American Buffalo 24-carat gold one-ounce bullion coins because “inventories have been depleted,” the Mint said.
The coin sold for $800 on the Mint site.
The Mint can’t keep up with demand from panicky investors looking for something — anything — that seems safe during the current crisis.
The price of gold has risen in recent weeks, topping $920 per ounce briefly today as concerns rose over the passage of the $700 billion Wall Street bailout and subsequent fears about a further stock market drop.
What’s next? QVC getting suspended from too much switchboard overload during “Big Bold Gold” hour?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.