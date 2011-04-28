The Donald Trump Press Conference In 99 Seconds

We cut down Donald Trump’s lengthy press conference into an easier-to-watch 99-second video summary.



As you’ll see, Trump repeats himself as he goes on and on about how “proud” and “honored” he is for getting President Obama to release his birth certificate. He then moves on to the next issue of Obama releasing another set of documents – his academic records from Occidental College.

He also asks a reporter, “Are you an intelligent man?”

Watch the best of Donald Trump’s press conference below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.