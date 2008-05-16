The Donald Speaks: President Trump Would Tell OPEC Who's Boss, US Screwed at $125 Oil

Sales expert Donald Trump (most successful product: himself) graced “Squawk Box” on CNBC this morning, and obligingly provided the financial news channel of record with multiple soundbites.



On the reality of a “recession”:

I’ve been saying for a long time we’re in a recession. Actually, I’m building jobs all over the world, doing many jobs all over the world and I see the world as a whole doing very well. I see the United States doing very poorly and really in a recession and probably the saddest thing of all is so many people won’t want to invest in the United States.

On his $100 million dollar Palm Beach mansion and the state of real estate:

I just sold a house in Palm Beach for a number approximately $100 million for the house. It’s a very well known house in Palm Beach. I bought it a little while ago and sold it for a lot of money. And it’s sort of interesting, because Palm Beach or Manhattan, they are doing very well. You go outside of Manhattan and I can’t think of actually a community that’s doing well in terms of real estate.

On the Fed doing a “great job” with Bear Stearns:

I think the Fed is doing a great job lately. They are a little slow. They are doing a great job. I think they stopped a run on the bank. I heard Wilbur [Ross] say something similar last month on your show. They stopped a run on the bank when they did their number on Bear Stearns. you probably would have five, six, seven, maybe 10 companies go down the tubes.

On taking care of OPEC:

OPEC sits around the table and tells you what the oil prices will be and we don’t have a President that calls OPEC and says that price is coming down and it’s coming down now. If Wilbur was sent over there or one of a small group, not a large group, a small group, I think things would change.



On taxing the hell out of the oil companies:

I would also tax the oil companies into oblivion…I would tax the hell out of the oil companies.

And on the puppet state US dancing on OPEC’s strings:

You know what money they [OPEC] made at $20? You know what money they are making today. One city — I won’t say what — a major city over there, they told me, yes, Mr. Trump, we are ripping down the entire city and we’re building a new one, OK? This is the kind of money we’re talking about. I’d love to see money coming into this country and not going out. Remember this, oil is the blood of our nation, and you can’t have a successful nation with $125 oil.

If we’re screwed at $125, what’s going to happen if Goldman Sachs is right and we end up with $200 oil? The Donald didn’t address that one.

