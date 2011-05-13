The Donald Is Writing A Book

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As his prospects for winning the 2012 GOP presidential nomination evaporate, New York real estate developer and reality TV show host Donald Trump is taking pen in hand. He’s writing a book, which as yet is untitled. The book will lay out his policy prescriptions for fixing the country. Mr. Trump is the author of a previous book on public policy issues — “The America We Deserve” — which was published in 2000. Then he called for universal health care and a one-time luxury tax on the wealthiest Americans. We’ll have to wait to see whether these ideas make an encore in the new book.



Mr. Trump’s book is being hurried up for a late August publication date. It will be published by Regnery, which has published many conservative authors.

