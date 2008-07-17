No Recession For The Donald: Trump Closes Sale Of $100 Million Mansion

The Donald says he just set a record for an estate sale in the US with his $100 million sale of his Palm Beach mansion. Of course, there’s no way to verify that.



In any event, the mansion, bought for about $41 million in 2004, gave Trump a nice profit. And Trump, always known for his modesty and touch, shows great sympathy for people across the US facing foreclosure:

In an age of so many people getting hurt in real estate, it shows that you can still do well.

See Also:

The Donald Speaks: President Trump Would Tell OPEC Who’s Boss, US Screwed at $125 Oil

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.