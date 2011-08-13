GET EXCITED: The Dominique Strauss-Kahn Law & Order SVU Episode Is Happening

A screen shot from the DSK commercial airing in Greece

This will be awesome.Law & Order will dedicate an entire episode to the DSK – Maid scandal.



Law & Order SVU has a “DSK-Maid saga” script ready to shoot, according to ShowBiz411. The show will air this season on September 21.

It’s the first episode of the new season.

NBC says the episode will deal with an Italian dignitary accused of rape. It stars Franco Nero, as “DSK,” according to the Western Star.

We’ll of course let you know what happens.

