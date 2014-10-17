This Chart Shows Just How Dominant The IPad Has Become

Apple just introduced its next generation iPads. But before it discussed the faster, thinner iPad 2, it took a moment to reflect on how successful this product has been for Apple.

CEO Tim Cook pointed out that in the past 12 months, the iPad has shipped more units than any of the major PC makers.

Business Insider/Julie Bort Apple CEO Tim Cook shares iPad Shipments numbers

Cook shared a few other stats about the iPad business. “We sold more iPads in first 4 years than any other product. Sold 225 million.”

There are now 675,000 apps, too.

We have to note that collectively, the PC makers still sold more PCs, but the iPad’s success is still impressive. A decade ago, no one would have predicted a chart like that.

