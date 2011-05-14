The Dollar's Impact On The Market

Daily State of the Markets

Friday – May 13, 2011



As a young quarterback in high school, one of the first rules of play calling I was taught (in those days, the QB wound up calling a lot of the plays as there weren’t headsets in our helmets and the hand signals from the bench would inevitably get fouled up – we are talking about high school boys here!) was to run the same play over and over again until the defence proved they could stop it. And in short, traders appear to be implementing this approach right now. After all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

In case my introduction leaves you scratching your head and thinking about hitting the delete button, allow me a few more seconds to try a more traditional approach. As I’ve been saying for some time now, the current stock market is being driven by computer-based program trades that are tied to the movements in the dollar. While the logic behind such a game plan may require a fair amount of economic/market gymnastics and the logic behind the trade may prove elusive, at least we know what is behind the up-one-day-and-down-the-next action.

As I explained to a colleague on Thursday, if you didn’t know what was driving the market back and forth at the present time, you might be tempted to pull your hair out. One day everything looks great and the next, well, you’d think the sky was falling. And then the next day…

I’m of the mind that the current program-driven environment is due to the lack of what are called “directional macro drivers.” For example, if the jobs report had been gangbusters or if today’s retail sales data had shown consumers spending like mad, it is a safe bet that stocks would have blasted higher out of the gate.

But with the U.S. data falling into the shoulder-shrug category lately, the growing concerns about a hard landing in China, the incessant worries about peripheral Europe, the uptick in inflation, the end of QE2, the unrest in the Mideast, and fear growing that earnings may have hit their peak, well, you can’t really blame anyone for lacking conviction at the present time. And as a result, traders have turned to what works – the dollar trade.

I apologise to anyone thinking that I’m oversimplifying the situation right now. To be sure, there are a fair amount of crosscurrents at work in the markets that require a supercomputer to decipher. However, when the stock market makes a sudden turnabout and the dollar/euro makes the exact same move at the exact same time, we really don’t need to over think the action – or read too much into it.

To be sure, I don’t know how long the current trading environment will last. It could easily change on a moment’s notice and likely will once a “directional driver” shows up. But until then, it is a safe bet that the play being sent in from the bench will be, “Run it again.”

Turning to this morning… The ‘feel good’ environment continues this morning with GDP reports from both France and Germany coming in above expectations. However, there is some data to review before the open.

On the Economic front… The Consumer Price Index for April rose by +0.4%, which was in line with the consensus for +0.4%. When you strip out food and energy, the so-called Core CPI came in with a gain of +0.2%, which was also spot on with expectations for +0.2% and above March’s +0.1%.

Thought for the day… Best of luck on this Friday and be sure to enjoy the weekend!

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…

Major Foreign Markets: Australia: +0.22% Shanghai: +0.98% Hong Kong: +0.88% Japan: -0.70% France: +0.51% Germany: +0.21% London: +0.63%

Australia: +0.22%

Shanghai: +0.98%

Hong Kong: +0.88%

Japan: -0.70%

France: +0.51%

Germany: +0.21%

London: +0.63%

Crude Oil Futures: +$1.20 to $100.13

Gold: +$2.80 to $1509.60

Dollar: higher against the Yen and pound, lower vs. Euro

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 3.211%

Stocks Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: +5.20 Dow Jones Industrial Average: +41 NASDAQ Composite: +6.36

S&P 500: +5.20

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +41

NASDAQ Composite: +6.36

Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Dell (DELL) – Estimates and target increased at BMO

NetApp (NTAP) – Canaccord Genuity

Dr. Pepper Snapple (DPS) – Mentioned positively at Citi

WW Grainger (GWW) – Citi

Aetna (AET) – Citi

Cigna (CI) – Citi

Coventry Health Care (CVH) – Citi

HealSpring (HS) – Citi

UnitedHealth (UNH) – Citi

WellPoint Health (WLP) – Citi

Alkermes (ALKS) – Cowen

Avon Products (AVP) – Deutsche Bank

Dean Foods (DF) – Goldman Sachs

Westlake Chemical (WLK) – JPMorgan

Amgen (AMGN) – Target increased at JPMorgan

Ventas (VTR) – RW Baird

Turkcell (TKC) – UBS

NII Holdings (NIHD) – Mentioned positively at Wells Fargo

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) – Wells Fargo

AIG (AIG) – Wells Fargo

Downgrades:

Health Care REIT (HCN) – Jefferies

Animal Health (AHII) – RW Baird

Long positions in stocks mentioned: UNH, CI

For more “top stock” portfolios and research, visit TopStockPortfolios.com

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of TopStockPortfolios and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment.

Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided.

The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer.

Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice.

Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.