The Dollar Shave Club Is Moving From YouTube To TV [THE BRIEF]

Dollar Shave Club might have started out on YouTube, but the company is now buying TV ads. While VP of consumer marketing Adam Weber told Ad Age that the company was “very hesitant to go into television in the first place,” it was partially convinced by Convertro’s attributions metrics.

In other TV ad news, according to Kantar Media, broadcast TV saw ad spending drop by 5.2%.

Patrick McGrath, past CEO and co-founder of Jordan Chase McGrath, died Saturday at 79 due to prostate cancer complications.

A YouTube partnership helped Juicy Couture’s website see an 18% increase in traffic.

Mad Men’s finale had 2.7 million viewers. That’s the highest rated finale of the show’s entire run.

Some companies including Sky and pay-TV are no longer advertising on Facebook due to misogynistic content.

These are the 10 fastest growing ad spenders of 2012.

