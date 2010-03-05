We tried to get at this the other day when we commented on Warren Buffett’s currency analysis, but the simplest way to put it is this: The Dollar is the new Dow.



Just now, before CNBC went to break, Joe Kernan said: let’s take a quick check of the dollar and showed the below screen. In years past, the network would have certainly gone to a Dow or S&P chart as the default. If there’s one thing to realise about the nature of today’s market, this is it:

Photo: CNBC

