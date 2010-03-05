The Dollar Is The New Dow

Joe Weisenthal

We tried to get at this the other day when we commented on Warren Buffett’s currency analysis, but the simplest way to put it is this: The Dollar is the new Dow.

Just now, before CNBC went to break, Joe Kernan said: let’s take a quick check of the dollar and showed the below screen.  In years past, the network would have certainly gone to a Dow or S&P chart as the default. If there’s one thing to realise about the nature of today’s market, this is it:

Photo: CNBC

