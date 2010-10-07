The Dollar Is Tanking, The Market Is Getting Hammered, And Big Tech Is Getting Crushed

Joe Weisenthal
Steve Jobs Apple TV

That’s basically the scene today… not too if you have your cash in standard-issue dollar-denominated assets.

The dollar index is getting killed today, falling decisively below 78, while dollar alternatives like precious metals are rallying big.

The Swiss Franc is a monster winner.

A major loser? Big tech. The NASDAQ is off over 1%, with former pillar of strength Apple leading the way down. The big plunge in the cloud computing names aren’t helping either.

Don’t miss: 12 big bets hedge funds are making right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.