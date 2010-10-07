The Dollar Is Tanking, The Market Is Getting Hammered, And Big Tech Is Getting Crushed

That’s basically the scene today… not too if you have your cash in standard-issue dollar-denominated assets.



The dollar index is getting killed today, falling decisively below 78, while dollar alternatives like precious metals are rallying big.

The Swiss Franc is a monster winner.

A major loser? Big tech. The NASDAQ is off over 1%, with former pillar of strength Apple leading the way down. The big plunge in the cloud computing names aren’t helping either.

