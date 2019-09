Today is one of those days where everything — stocks, bonds, precious metals, foreign currencies — are up. And of course, you can only get that when the dollar is getting drubbed, which it is, today.



A longish-chart shows just how pronounced the recent selloff has been. Note the big red bar at the end.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.