Some more ugly perspective on what’s happening this morning.



Alongside that huge oil spike at the London open a few hours ago, the dollar is just getting crushed, hitting a level not seen in a long time.

Here’s a several-day chart. Today is that huge red bar at the end.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.