Basically it looks like a great morning for anything that’s not the dollar, which continues to lose the momentum it was seeing just a couple of weeks ago.



Stocks are higher, the euro is sharply higher (to above $1.34), and in the last several minutes gold just spiked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.