The Dollar Is Getting Smashed On Hint Of More Quantitative Easing

The New York Fed’s William Dudley delivered some dovish comments today about future dollar printing via quantitative easing II. The result can me seen in the dollar-euro movements, which saw dollar weakening all day on the back of poor European economic news.
The dollar is also down against the pound and Aussie dollar.
Euro up 0.97% against the dollar.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.