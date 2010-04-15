The dollar is breaking down below its 50-day moving average, based on the U.S. Dollar Index, says Bespoke Investment Group.



BIG:

As shown below, the currency has been in a very nice uptrend for quite a while, but that uptrend is now in serious jeopardy. Yesterday the dollar initially traded well below its 50-day and then fought back but couldn’t quite close above it. Today it briefly traded above the 50-day — which is now acting as resistance instead of support — but it failed to hold by the end of the day.

We’ll need some further signs of U.S. growth plus more Eurozone pain to beat this rut:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.