The Dollar-Gold Ballet

In the spirit of Dancing With The Stars, this morning technical analyst Chris Kimble calls our attention to the delicate dance of the Dollar and Gold.



Chris comments: For a period of almost nine months (1/2010-9/2010), the Dollar and Gold moved together with a high degree of correlation.



Over the past few months, more often than not a high degree of NON-correlation is back at hand between the Dollar and Gold.



On a short-term basis, the Power of the Pattern is suggesting that a rally in the Dollar is due.



Should the Dollar rally from here, will a non-correlation event take place and drive down key commodities and equities?



Stay tuned! The Dollar can impact a variety of markets!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.