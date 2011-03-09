The Dollar-Gold Ballet

Doug Short

In the spirit of Dancing With The Stars, this morning technical analyst Chris Kimble calls our attention to the delicate dance of the Dollar and Gold.

chart

Chris comments: For a period of almost nine months (1/2010-9/2010), the Dollar and Gold moved together with a high degree of correlation.

Over the past few months, more often than not a high degree of NON-correlation is back at hand between the Dollar and Gold.

On a short-term basis, the Power of the Pattern is suggesting that a rally in the Dollar is due.

Should the Dollar rally from here, will a non-correlation event take place and drive down key commodities and equities?

Stay tuned! The Dollar can impact a variety of markets!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.