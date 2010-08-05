The Dollar Gets Slammed After Ugly Jobs Data

The sky is falling!



Well, no… but another ugly economic datapoint in the form of weak jobs data probably increases the odds that the Feds will rev up the printing press, and so the dollar is getting hit.

And as ForexLive points out, ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet is actually sounding upbeat in his press conference regarding rates (the ECB held rates steady). So once again, you revert to this disparity where things are looking pretty OK (kind of) in Europe, and pretty mediocre in the US. Who saw that scenario 2 months ago?

Photo: FinViz

