The Dollar Continues To Fall Like A Knife, As Euro Breaks Well Above $1.32

Joe Weisenthal

Another violent change of direction from what we’ve come to expect from the euro and the dollar.

Here’s the euro, now well above $1.32.

chart

Photo: FinVIz

And now the dollar, longer-term.

chart

Photo: FinVIz

As we noted yesterday, when the dollar gets to right around 80, watch for a lot of freaking out, both due to the round number, and the fact that the dollar bounced around that level several times.

