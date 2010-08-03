The Dollar Continues To Fall Like A Knife, As Euro Breaks Well Above $1.32

Another violent change of direction from what we’ve come to expect from the euro and the dollar.



Here’s the euro, now well above $1.32.

Photo: FinVIz

And now the dollar, longer-term.

Photo: FinVIz

As we noted yesterday, when the dollar gets to right around 80, watch for a lot of freaking out, both due to the round number, and the fact that the dollar bounced around that level several times.

