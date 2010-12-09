The Dollar Continues Its Surge, And Yet...

It’s a flat morning from an equity perspective, but bulls have reason to cheer.



The dollar continues to surge against the yen, against gold, and against silver. That this type of risk off move isn’t resulting in a big corollary decline in stocks is indicative of the recent progress markets have made, showing an ability to rally without the dollar getting whacked.

Keep watching this trend.

Here’s dollar-yen via FinViz:

