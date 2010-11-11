The Dollar Climbs, Gold Holds, And Now It's China's Move

The dollar rose overnight in anticipation the world’s other power economy, China, might soon be forced to raise interest rates or the value of the yuan in an effort to curb inflation. The country’s consumer price index surged 4.4% in the month of September.



Gold’s value hasn’t fallen along with the U.S. dollar rise and has, instead, held onto its gains from late yesterday.

