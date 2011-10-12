THE DOG HOUSE: Inside Zynga's New Digs, Where Work Is A Game

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Zynga opened its new San Francisco headquarters to the press for the first time today.At an event called Zynga Unleashed, CEO Mark Pincus and other Zynga executives announced 10 new games and vague plans to create a social gaming network.



He also talked about the new offices. He said that he wanted to make sure the lobby was an interesting place — not just wasted empty space like in a lot of companies — and was proud of the cafeterias spread throughout the building.

We also heard that the dog run on the roof is going to open soon, but it’s still under construction.

We didn’t get to see the whole place, but the lobby was open and we got a quick a tour of the floor housing the team that built Mafia Wars 2.

