THE DOG HOUSE: Inside Zynga's New Digs, Where Work Is A Game

Zynga opened its new San Francisco headquarters to the press for the first time today.At an event called Zynga Unleashed, CEO Mark Pincus and other Zynga executives announced 10 new games and vague plans to create a social gaming network.
He also talked about the new offices. He said that he wanted to make sure the lobby was an interesting place — not just wasted empty space like in a lot of companies — and was proud of the cafeterias spread throughout the building.
We also heard that the dog run on the roof is going to open soon, but it’s still under construction.
We didn’t get to see the whole place, but the lobby was open and we got a quick a tour of the floor housing the team that built Mafia Wars 2.
Speaking of kitchens, here's the espresso station in the lobby. They brew Blue Bottle coffee, one of SF's finest local brands.
But remember -- the building is new. They're already starting to cheer the place up with art displays like this Farmville mural.
Dogs were invited to the press event, and this bed was provided for them. But we saw only one reporter actually bring his dogs.
At one point, Pincus invited the entire staff to come out and say hello. There are 1,700 people working in this building.
The team was still working -- the game just launched -- and didn't seem too eager to have photographers around.
Finally, we were escorted past the cafeteria on this floor -- no pictures -- and sent down the stairs. Some workers were taking a break on the landing.
