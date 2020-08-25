Meet Raquel Willis, the activist who made history with a powerful speech for Black trans lives in front of 15,000 people — and won't stop until the world is listening

Courtesy of The Ms. Foundation for Women

Raquel Willis is the director of communications for the Ms. Foundation for Women, the former executive editor of Out magazine, and a Black trans activist.

As a lifelong advocate for Black trans rights, Willis has an extensive career in organising and storytelling through an intersectional framework.

Willis spoke at the historic march for Black trans lives in Brooklyn on June 14, telling the crowd, “the truth is that we’re more than enough.”

“the truth is that we’re more than enough.” Willis is on Insider’s list of Doers: 25 trailblazers creating hope and inspiring us. Check out the full list here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Before she arrived at the rally for Black trans lives at the foot of the Brooklyn Museum on June 14, Raquel Willis didn’t know what to expect.

As a longtime advocate for Black trans rights, Willis, 29, had grown accustomed to a particular turnout rate for rallies held in the wake of violence against trans women of colour.

“I’ve been to plenty of rallies around anti-trans violence. If you get 50 to 100 people, you’re doing well,” Willis told Insider.

But that humid summer day was different. The air was thick with the smell of sweat and hot concrete. Drones and police helicopters buzzed overhead, keeping a close eye on a group that had assembled to affirm the rights of Black trans people to live their lives free of violence.

Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Amid a pandemic that had made public gatherings impossible, a silent crowd of 15,000 – more than 150 times what Willis was accustomed to – spanned four long city blocks, with Black trans people front and centre. Clad in all white and face masks, they watched Willis as she stepped to the microphone, sporting gold hoops, a white shirt, and her afro.

“I am gonna talk to my Black trans folks first and model what it looks like to put us first,” she said. “We have been told to be silent for too long. We have been told that we are not enough to parents, to family, to lovers, to Johns, to organisations, to schools, to our government, to the world.

“The truth is that we’re more than enough.”

Two months later, her speech has been shared with thousands, and her words have travelled around the world. But the scope of her work stretches far beyond her words at the Brooklyn Museum.

Willis’s traditional Southern Black Catholic upbringing taught her the importance of community early.

Willis, who was born in Augusta, Georgia, to a traditionally Southern Black Catholic family, said service was ingrained in her childhood. From sitting on her town’s youth board to raising money outside Walmart for those affected by Hurricane Katrina, her love of community bloomed early on.

But Willis came into her gender nonconformity alongside the traditional values of her upbringing, creating a difficult juxtaposition between who she is and who she was expected to be.

“Being a Black trans woman was not really on the menu of options growing up,” Willis said. “I knew that it would be difficult, but I also knew that there was a power in owning my truth and that maybe it could help other folks because I didn’t really grow up with access to stories about queer and trans people, especially not trans people.”

As a young child and later in her teens, Willis longed to see herself in popular media. She snatched up any queer stories she could find, including “Rainbow Boys” by Alex Sánchez and “Hero” by Perry Moore.

But when she didn’t see herself fully reflected in anything, she created her own stories, writing songs about her life and eventually becoming the editor of her high-school yearbook.

“I think that that was really kind of the starting point of me seeing the importance of writing and being able to use that as a tool for change,” Willis said. “I was always reading and always trying to find glimpses of queerness in media. I was like, ‘Well, we need more.'”

When she didn’t see media that reflected Black trans life, she dedicated her career to making it herself.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Out

It was while pursuing a journalism degree at the University of Georgia, Athens, that Willis met other queer and trans people, spending much of her free time organising with UGA’s LGBTQ campus group, the Lambda Alliance.

“It was a very important experience, and that was happening alongside kind of my traditional journalism-school experience, or just learning about media, learning about objectivity, all of these different things that were mostly being taught by cis straight white men,” Willis said.

After graduation, Willis worked as a columnist for a local Georgia newspaper, The Walton Tribune, where she focused on left-leaning stories that uplifted queer and trans people. (She received much backlash, including a letter from the Ku Klux Klan.)

A year later, Willis packed up again and headed to Atlanta, where she took an editor position at HowStuffWorks. She remained stealth – or not openly transgender – at her office, but that all changed in December 2014, when Leelah Alcorn, a transgender teenager, died by suicide.

“Leelah Alcorn’s death shook me,” Willis said. “That was the death that kind of was the wake-up call for me of, ‘Oh wow, I can’t languish in being silent about my own identity.'”

Willis filmed a YouTube video in which she addressed Alcorn’s death and publicly came out as a transgender woman, though she didn’t think anyone would see it. When the BBC called for an interview, she knew she would have to come out at work.

Her public activism and advocacy journalism continued from there. She worked with the Transgender Law Centre to create Black Trans Circles, hosted a podcast for Black Girl DangerousMedia, and served as a fellow with the Soros Equality Fellowship.

Eventually, her work caught the attention of Phillip Picardi, then the digital editorial director at Teen Vogue. She followed him to Out magazine, where she became the executive editor in 2018 – the first trans woman to ever hold the position.

Willis launched a deep investigation into the death of Layleen Cubilette-Polanco, a trans Afro-Latina who died in solitary confinement at Rikers Island.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images A ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ memorial honouring Layleen Cubilette-Polanco is seen outside The Stonewall Inn on June 20 in New York City.

Just a week into the 50th anniversary of Pride Month in 2019, Layleen Cubilette-Polanco, an Afro-Latinx trans woman, was found dead at Rikers Island. Her death, like the deaths of countless trans women of colour, was largely ignored by mainstream media.

“I thought that Layleen’s story was powerful because of the way that she uniquely had her family rallying around her, her community rallying around her, and just all of these different elements,” Willis said. “Her story touched on mental health because she had epilepsy and schizophrenia. She also to some was known as a sex worker. She was Afro-Latina.”

Willis wanted to pay homage to Polanco and the 23 other trans women of colour killed in the US in 2019. Under her leadership, Out launched The Trans Obituaries Project, an award-winning series of obituaries honouring the legacy of trans women who were lost to an epidemic of violence.

“I always had on my radar wanting to talk about the epidemic of violence in a new way. I think that the tragic pieces of it are unavoidable,” Willis said. “But there’s also something about our resilience and our power in the wake of all of this violence.”

In June, Willis was named director of communications of the Ms. Foundation for Women – an organisation bringing attention to the systemic inequalities women, particularly low-income women of colour, face daily.

Like her early college organising days, her current focus is redistributing resources and money to those doing crucial work – women leading the fight in their communities.

“We got folks at the front lines of the Movement for Black Lives, folks at the front lines of the movement for Indigenous sovereignty, Black trans women on the front lines who are doing so much important work and just getting pocket change,” Willis said. “It’s mind-blowing.”

Her efforts to make the feminist movement more inclusive of women of colour and trans people recently landed her a spot on the cover of Teen Vogue.

‘I believe in Black trans power.’



Cole Witter Willis speaks to the crowd in front of the Brooklyn Museum on June 15.

In June, just a year after her investigation into Polanco’s death, Willis stood on the steps of the Brooklyn Museum telling a crowd to say her name.

Spurred by the epidemic of violence against Black trans women and ongoing protests against police brutality prompted by the deaths of Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, the Brooklyn Liberation march made history.

“I think as trans people, [we have] a spiritual lineage of so many trans and gender nonconforming people throughout time,” she said. “We’re not related by blood, but we’re related by whatever kind of fierce spirit that allows us to be ourselves.”

Read more:

The Doers: 25 trailblazers creating hope and inspiring us

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.