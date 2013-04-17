The Dodgers Celebrated Jackie Robinson Day In Grand Fashion

While the country reacted to the tragedy in Boston, Major League Baseball teams and players took a few moments to celebrate the memory of Jackie Robinson.
And the biggest celebration of Jackie Robinson Day occurred at Dodger Stadium, when Robinson’s former team honored the man who changed the game forever.
On the next few pages, we will take a look at some of the images from Dodger Stadium.
Harrison Ford, who plays Branch Rickey (Dodgers general manager that signed Jackie Robinson) in the movie '42,' met with Matt Kemp before the game
It was a little odd to use this night to promote a Hollywood movie. And it was even more odd that they used a trailer using a release date that has already passed.
Carl Crawford's intention were probably good when he wore special Jackie Robinson Air Jordans. But when he wore one of each colour it screamed 'Look at me!' on a day when all players were wearing Jackie's number and no names on their backs.
But the best part of the night was listening to Vin Scully tell stories about Jackie Robinson and Branch Rickey. It was Rickey who interviewed Scully for this job way back in 1950.
