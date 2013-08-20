The Doctors Who Removed That Fork Wrote Up A Disturbingly Long List Of Other 'Self-Inserted' Items

Supplied

You’ve probably heard by now of the extraordinary case of a 70-year-old man presenting in a Canberra hospital with a fork stuck in his penis (photo, right).

In their report on the utensil’s removal, published in the International Journal of Surgery, the surgeons provided a list in their paper of other “self-inserted foreign bodies” found in patients over the years.

It’s an eye-popping list:

If one reviews current literature, it is apparent that the human mind is uninhibited let alone creative. The wide array of self-inserted foreign bodies include needles, pencils, ball point pens, pen lids, garden wire, copper wire, speaker wire, safety pins, Allen keys), wire-like objects (telephone cables, rubber tubes, feeding tubes, straws, string), toothbrushes, household batteries, light bulbs, marbles, cotton tip swabs, plastic cups, thermomethers, plants and vegetables (carrot, cucumber, beans, hay, bamboo sticks, grass leaves), parts of animals (leeches, squirrel tail, snakes, bones), toys, pieces of latex gloves, blue tack, Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD), tampons, pessaries, powders (cocaine), fluids (glue, hot wax).

Squirrel tails?

There’s a link to the full paper here.

Squirrel tails?

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.