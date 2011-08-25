Jury Rules In favour Of The Doctor Who Cut Off A Kentucky Man's Penis

Defendant John Patterson and his attorney, Clay Robinson

A jury ruled in favour of the Kentucky doctor who amputated his patient’s penis without consent when cancer was discovered during a circumcision operation. The six man, six woman jury ruled 10-2 against the $16 million in damages Phillip and Deborah Seaton requested for “loss of service, love and affection” after three days of trial in Shelby County Circuit Court,” reported The Courier-Journal.



Defendant Dr. John Patterson said he believed what he did was best for the plaintiff, but Seaton’s attorney, Kevin George, said he planned on appealing the decision based on grounds that Patterson solely decided on the surgery without the immediate threat of death.

The last witness for the defence was another urologist who testified that consulting the family about the discovery of cancer would have taken too much time and would have allowed for the disease to spread.

