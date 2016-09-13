Adam Sandler's panned 'The Do-Over' was the most-streamed movie in the world

Maybe Netflix knew what it was doing when it signed Adam Sandler to that exclusive four-movie deal.

Sandler’s “The Do-Over,” released in May, was the most-streamed movie on Netflix in May and June, according to a new report from analytics company 7Park Data. An estimated 2 million different accounts watched the movie in the US in June.

Netflix continues to release very little data on how many people watch its content.

Sandler, who established himself with ’90s comedies like “Billy Madison” and “Happy Gilmore,” has gotten mostly awful reviews for more than a decade, and “The Do-Over” is no exception with a 5% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet people keep watching his movies no matter how bad they get.

Sandler’s previous Netflix movie, “The Ridiculous 6,” released in December, also appears to be a big hit. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in January that it was the most-watched movie in the history of Netflix over its first 30 days. It was still the eighth most-watched movie in June.

