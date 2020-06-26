The Dixie Chicks are dropping 'Dixie' from the band's name and will now be known as The Chicks

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images The Dixie Chicks changed their name to The Chicks.

The Dixie Chicks officially changed their name to “The Chicks,” the group announced on Thursday.

The decision came after fans pointed out the historical connotation associated with “Dixie,” a nickname for the states that made up the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.

“We want to meet this moment,” the band wrote on their website.

The Chicks consists of three white musicians: Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire.

Their social media accounts have also been edited to show “The Chicks” as their official title.

Variety reported that one of the country group’s representatives said that a musical group in New Zealand, also called The Chicks, gave the trio permission to share the name.

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honoured to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock! – Emily, Natalie and Martie,” the representative wrote.

The group also released a song from their upcoming album “Gaslighter” titled “March March” on Thursday.

The accompanying music video includes clips of people protesting against school shootings, climate change, and police violence. “Gaslighter” is set for release on July 17.

The Chick’s decision followed country band Lady A’s (formerly Lady Antebellum) announcement that they would drop “Antebellum” from their name. Because of the word’s association with the pre-Civil War South and its ties to slavery, the band announced the new title to fans on Twitter on June 11.

“As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed,” the band wrote in a statement addressed to their fan base.

While the move was intended to signal the group’s solidarity with the Black community, the musicians faced backlash after news broke that a Black blues singer named Anita White had gone by Lady A for two decades.

According to White, they didn’t ask her permission before announcing their new name.

“I’m not about to stop using my name. For them to not even reach out is pure privilege,” she told Rolling Stone.

