The Disturbing Gap Between The Rich And The Super-Rich

Since it’s a slow Friday afternoon, we thought we’d put up another one of The Onion’s hilarious “In The Know” segments. This one, about the growing gap between America’s rich and super-rich is awesome, in part because you could almost see this discussion happening circa 2007. Of course now, with the wealthiest elites seeing their wealth vanish violently, the problem seems to have taken care of itself.



In The Know: Are America’s Rich Falling Behind The Super-Rich?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.