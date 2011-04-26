The Latest Look At The Distressing Gap That's Still Haunting The Housing Market

From Calculated Risk, The latest look at the gap between new and existing home sales. The key thing is that since the housing crisis began, existing home sales have rapidly outpaced sales of new home sales, thanks to the flood of distressed sales.



As long as this gap is so huge, it’s obvious that the market is, to some extent, broken.

Photo: Calculated Risk

