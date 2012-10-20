The Dismal Offensive Numbers That Prove Just How Bad The Yankees Were This Postseason

Photo: AP

The New York Yankees woeful offensive postseason came to a fitting end as the Detroit Tigers allowed just two hits to win the American League Crown.The failures were largely blamed on Alex Rodriguez, but the silence came from every direction.



The struggles reverted from a failure to get timely hits in the Baltimore series to an ability to hit the ball at all.

New York was 7-for-32 with runners in scoring position against Baltimore. They had 22 hits in the entire ALCS compared to the Detroit Tigers’ 19 runs.

ALCS Most Valuable Player Delmon Young drove in the same number of runs (6) as the Yankees had all series.

Here’s what Rodriguez said about the team’s struggles (via New York Daily News):

“You can take one guy,” A-Rod said, referring to himself, “and say, ‘Let’s blame him, let’s get him, put the coffin on him, knock his arse out.’ But at the end of the way I felt the wind was sucked out of us the last two weeks.”

And he’s right. The Yankees’ indescribable postseason flop should be blamed on several Yankee big bats crumbling down the stretch, and now there’s bound to be a shakeup in the Bronx this offseason.

These were the players that struggled offensively for the Yankees all postseason long:

Eric Chavez: 0-for-16 (.000), 0 HR, 0 RBIs, 8 Ks, 0 BBs

Robinson Cano: 3-for-40 (.075), 0 HRs, 4 RBIs, 6 Ks, 1 BB

Curtis Granderson: 3-for-30 (.100), 1 HR, 1 RBI, 16 Ks, 3 BBs

Alex Rodriguez: 3-for-25 (.120), 0 Hrs, 0 RBIs, 12 Ks, 2 BBs

Nick Swisher: 5-for-30 (.167), 0 HRs, 2 RBIs. 10 Ks, 3 BBs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.