The Dismal Italian Industrial Production Chart That's About To Get A Lot Worse

Italian industrial production fell 0.8% in February, far worse than the 0.5% that was expected.



That’s ugly, but it’s probably going to get a lot worse, as Chris Williamson from Markit notes by comparing industrial production to Italy’s manufacturing PMI, which has already turned down since then.

Italian industrial production -0.8% m/m Feb, -3.9% y/y. Downturn has eased in Q1 since Q4 but worse to come again. twitpic.com/cib0fw — Chris Williamson (@WilliamsonChris) April 10, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.