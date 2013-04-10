The Dismal Italian Industrial Production Chart That's About To Get A Lot Worse

Joe Weisenthal

Italian industrial production fell 0.8% in February, far worse than the 0.5% that was expected.

That’s ugly, but it’s probably going to get a lot worse, as Chris Williamson from Markit notes by comparing industrial production to Italy’s manufacturing PMI, which has already turned down since then.

