The Disappearing mum & Pop Stores Of New York City

Aimee Groth
Photo: James and Karla Murray

The mum-and-pop stores that once defined New York City are slowly disappearing.We came across some amazing photos of the bakeries, delis and record stores that have characterised the city for decades in Store Front: The Disappearing Face of New York.

Its authors, James and Karla Murray, told us that “when we wrote the introduction to our book in late 2008, only about one-third of the stores we had photographed were gone.” Now half have disappeared.

The Murrays gave us licence to rerun these stunning images, which they shot with a 35mm camera to retain an “old-school feel” of the stores they were photographing. We included the date and location of where the photo was taken, and any additional information, like how long the shop has been — or was — in business.

Manhattan, 2004. Ralph's Discount City was in business from 1963 - 2007.

Manhattan, 2004. Vesuvio Bakery was in business from 1920 - 2008.

Manhattan, 2004: Reynold's is one of the last Irish bars in the neighbourhood.

Harlem, 2007. M&G Soul Food Diner closed in 2008.

Brooklyn, 2004. Ideal Dinettes was in business from 1953 - 2008.

Brooklyn, 2004. Richard's Barber Shop closed in 2006.

Manhattan, 2005. The iconic Mars Bar finally closed this summer.

Manhattan, 2003.

Manhattan, 2005.

Brooklyn, 2004.

The Bronx, 2004.

Manhattan, 2004.

Manhattan, 2005.

Brooklyn, 2005.

Manhattan, 2004. Yonah Shimmel Knish Bakery has been in business since 1910.

Manhattan, 2005.

Brooklyn, 2007.

Brooklyn, 2004.

Manhattan, 2005.

Brooklyn, 2004.

Brooklyn, 2004. Long Island Restaurant has been open since 1951.

Brooklyn, 2004.

Manhattan, 2001. Matt Umanov Guitars has been in business since 1965.

Manhattan, 2004.

The Bronx, 2004.

Brooklyn, 2004.

Manhattan, 2005.

Manhattan, 2004. The Cheyenne Diner was in business from 1940 - 2008.

Manhattan, 2004.

Manhattan, 2007. Porto Rico Coffee & Tea was founded in 1907.

The Bronx, 2004.

Manhattan, 2001.

Manhattan, 2008. Katz's Deli has been in business since 1888.

Little Italy of the Bronx, 2004. D. D'Auria & Sons Pork Store was in business from 1938 - 2006.

Manhattan, 2004. Smith's Bar has been in business since 1954.

Harlem, 2004.

Manhattan, 2003.

Manhattan, 2004.

Brooklyn, 2004.

Brooklyn, 2004.

Harlem, 2004.

Manhattan, 2004. Russ & Daughters Appetizers has been in business since 1914.

Manhattan, 2003. Albanese Meats & Poultry has been in business since 1923.

Brooklyn, 2006. Stationary & Toys has been in business for over 75 years.

Manhattan, 2004. Capitol Fishing Tackle was at this location from 1964 - 2006.

Manhattan, 2004. Love Saves The Day was in business from 1983 - 2009.

Manhattan, 2004.

Queens, 2003.

Manhattan, 2005.

The Bronx, 2006. Addeo Bakery has been in business since 1929.

Manhattan, 2001. Murray's Cheese was founded in 1940.

Queens, 2005. Jay Dee Bakery has been in business for 60 years.

Manhattan, 2004. Chelsea Guitars has been in business since 1989.

Manhattan, 2007. Claudio's Barber Shop has been in business since 1950.

