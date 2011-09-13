The Disappearing mum & Pop Stores Of New York City

D. D’Auria & Sons Pork Store was in business from 1938 – 2006

Photo: James and Karla Murray

The mum-and-pop stores that once defined New York City are slowly disappearing.We came across some amazing photos of the bakeries, delis and record stores that have characterised the city for decades in Store Front: The Disappearing Face of New York.



Its authors, James and Karla Murray, told us that “when we wrote the introduction to our book in late 2008, only about one-third of the stores we had photographed were gone.” Now half have disappeared.

The Murrays gave us licence to rerun these stunning images, which they shot with a 35mm camera to retain an “old-school feel” of the stores they were photographing. We included the date and location of where the photo was taken, and any additional information, like how long the shop has been — or was — in business.

