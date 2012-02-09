The Dirty Secret About Private Equity: The Industry's Firms Are Actually Creating Jobs

Photo: flickr: Matthey Wilkinson

Private equity firms are bad and evil because they fire workers to juice profits for billionaires who get to pay low tax rates! Is that the right logic? What if you found out that private equity firms are actually creating jobs? That may actually be the case right now.Jon Marino of PEHub.com noted that P.E. firms are hiring and referenced a follow-up report for BDO USA’s third annual private equity “PErspective” report… 57% of private equity executives increased professional staffing and 62% plan to hire again this year. This is a complete reversal from the layoff waves of prior years. Here is more detail from that report.



Whether you like millionaires or billionaires or hate them, the one aspect that is so unfairly portrayed about companies bought by private equity firms is as follows: Most businesses bought by private equity firms need to be turned around or need to be run better. Sure, they get leveraged up and they scrap inefficient operations. The dirty secret that private equity firms are not defending enough is that many of these companies would have headed for bankruptcy in the long-term if they had not stepped in. If that results in a liquidation rather than a pure bankruptcy, guess how many jobs get lost at those companies… all of them, rather than some.

The business sector is not just a one-way street. Companies hire workers in good times and most fire in bad times. We even ran our own 2011 Layoff Kings.

This post originally appeared at 24/7 Wall St.

