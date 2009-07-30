Dirty Dozen: The 12 Most Polluted Beaches in The U.S.

Careful! The beach you’re rushing off to this weekend might actually be a sewer.
Human and animal waste, among other sewage overflow, contaminate the beachwaters of virtually every sandy retreat in the country.
There were over 20,000 closing and advisory days last year at ocean, bay and Great Lake beaches because of high levels of bacteria and pollutants in the waters, according to the annual beachwater quality report – Testing The Waters – released today by the Natural Resources defence Council (NRDC).
The agency also provides 5-star rating guide for 200 of the nation’s most popular beaches, based on beachwater quality, monitoring frequency, and public notification of contamination. Beachgoers who swim in polluted waters are at risk of contracting from various types of skin rashes and infections to meningitis and hepatitis.
Coastal cities can implement various green strategies such as green rooftops and permeable sidewalks to reduce and eliminate stromwater runoff, which overflows the sewage systems and dump polluted water in the oceans and lake.
Location: Wantagh, New York
Major Offenses: Tested repeatedly for high levels of bacteria in the last three years. No public advisories issued.
This popular New York beach, where boaters also often anchor, has failed many of the twice-weekly tests for the last three years. Bacteria-infested water is not the only problem here: Advisories telling you about the high levels of pollutants in the water are almost never posted online or at the beach.
Location: New London, Connecticut
Major Offenses: No public advisories issued on bad days.
Fewer than 5% of the samples at Ocean Beach last year exceeded the national average, earning the beach a star for water quality. But the improved water quality might be a fluke, because the beach was a repeated offender for two years prior. While the overall conditions seem to be acceptable, beach officials in the region fail to warn the public when they aren't.
Location: Venice, Sarasota County, Florida
Major Offenses: Tested for high levels of bacteria for the last three years. Late public advisories.
Venice, Florida is famous as the 'Shark's Tooth Capital of The World' because of the abundance of fossilized shark teeth that can be found on the shores of its beaches. Many people visit Venice Beaches in search of thrills, but they might be unaware of an invisible threat that's lurking in the waters -- crap.
Both the Venice Public Beach and the Venice Fishing Pier have tested for exceeding safe levels of pollutants in the last three years. While local official do post advisories about particularly bad days, those warnings often come out after the fact.
Location: Point Pleasant, Ocean County, New Jersey
Major Offenses: Tested for high levels of bacteria for the last two years. Late public advisories.
Point Pleasant Central Beach used to be pleasant. Since 2007, however, its waters have been infested with pollutants. Local beachgoers do find through public advisories, but these warnings are often posted too late to help.
Location: Horry County, South Carolina
Major Offenses: Tested repeatedly for high levels of bacteria in the last three years. Late public advisories.
The two miles of white sand here seem to be a safe bet. Just don't go in the water. The water quality here has tested extremely poorly for the last three years--with levels of bacteria way over the national average.
Location: Escambia, Florida
Major Offenses: Tested for high levels of bacteria for the last three years. Late public advisories.
This beach was no different than a sewer three years ago. Water quality has improved dramatically since then--but not enough.
Location: Horry County, South Carolina
Major Offenses: Tested repeatedly for high levels of bacteria for the last three years. Late advisories.
This popular resort entertains over 14.6 million visitors annually at hundreds of hotels and thousands of restaurants. We imagine that the tourists don't chose this location because of the food and lodging alone -- they come for the beaches. But little do they know, they're swimming in a cesspool.
Location: Spring Lake, Monmouth County, New Jersey
Major offence: Late public advisories. Tested for high levels of bacteria last year.
Known as the 'Irish Riviera' for the large Irish-America population in the area, this beach became infamous for a series of shark attacks almost a century ago. But that's water under the bridge. New threats are hiding in the waters since last year -- abundance of bacteria. Beachgoers do get the advisories about poor water quality days, but unfortunately these warnings are rarely posted on time.
Location: Belmar, Monmouth County, New Jersey
Major Offenses: Tested repeatedly for high levels of bacteria in the last three years. Late public advisories.
The water quality at these beach has definitely improved over the last three years but it still exceeds the average national standard. Late posting about high levels of pollutants on certain days is also the norm. We'd call the local officials before signing up for some of the surfing competitions here.
Location: Okaloosa, Florida
Major Offenses: Tested for high levels of bacteria for the last three years. Late public advisories.
If beach location and beath-taking views are everything, then this beach has it all. But again, just don't go swimming.
Location: Cape May, New Jersey
Major Offenses: Tested for high levels of bacteria last year. Late advisories.
Of all of the Avalon Beaches -- there are nine sprawling from 9th Street to 76th Street -- this one is the only bad one. So walk over a couple of blocks and save yourself a trip to the doctor.
Location: Gulf, Florida
Major Offenses: Tested for high levels of bacteria for the last three years. Late public advisories.
This beach has small-town charm and an unpolished, wildlife facade. But looks are deceiving: Its waters are far from pristine.
