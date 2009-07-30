Dirty Dozen: The 12 Most Polluted Beaches in The U.S.

Careful! The beach you’re rushing off to this weekend might actually be a sewer.

Human and animal waste, among other sewage overflow, contaminate the beachwaters of virtually every sandy retreat in the country.

There were over 20,000 closing and advisory days last year at ocean, bay and Great Lake beaches because of high levels of bacteria and pollutants in the waters, according to the annual beachwater quality report – Testing The Waters – released today by the Natural Resources defence Council (NRDC).

The agency also provides 5-star rating guide for 200 of the nation’s most popular beaches, based on beachwater quality, monitoring frequency, and public notification of contamination. Beachgoers who swim in polluted waters are at risk of contracting from various types of skin rashes and infections to meningitis and hepatitis.

Coastal cities can implement various green strategies such as green rooftops and permeable sidewalks to reduce and eliminate stromwater runoff, which overflows the sewage systems and dump polluted water in the oceans and lake.

