The Dirty Dozen: 12 Firms Hit By 90% Bonus Tax

The new bonus tax passed by the House today will apply a 90% rate to bonuses paid at firms that have taken over $5 billion from the TARP. While hundreds of banks and other companies have received capital injections from the TARP, only a dozen have taken enough to get hit by this restriction.



If the bill becomes law, here are the 12 firms that would be hit.

Citigroup (New York)

JPMorgan Chase (New York)

Wells Fargo & Co. (San Francisco)

Bank of America Corp. (Charlotte, N.C.)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (New York)

Merrill Lynch & Co. (New York)

Morgan Stanley (New York)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (Pittsburgh)

US Bancorp (Minneapolis)

AIG (New York)

General Motors (Detroit)

GMAC Financial Service (New York)

In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would be subject to the new tax.

