Scott Wade turns dirty cars into art

Scott Wade isn’t like other artists — his canvases are dirty car windows.

His talents have earned him many nicknames, like the “Da Vinci of Dust,” but he prefers the simple “The Dirty Car Artist.” What Wade does is use fine brushes to turn the dust and grime on dirty cars into pieces of art, and the cars themselves into mobile art galleries.

“When we see a dirty car, we’re like ‘Oh God, that’s ugly, I’ve got to go wash it.’ When you can turn that into beauty, it challenges our perceptions of what’s beautiful and what’s not beautiful,” said Wade.

He started making art on his own cars. Now, he does commercials and art demonstrations around the world. His work has appeared on television in over 20 countries.

However, most importantly, his work brings him joy.

“When people say, ‘what’s your favourite work?’ I always say, ‘the next one.’ You’re passionate about it, you get into the moment, you do it. It’s just wonderful.”

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.