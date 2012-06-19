The Dirtiest Hotel Surfaces Have Been Revealed

Photo: Flickr / Ã‰ole

Next time housekeeping stops by your hotel room, tell them to take extra care with the TV remote and light switch. According to research from the University of Houston (via/ScienceMag), that’s where you’ll find the most germs in a hotel, next to the maid’s cleaning cart (especially mops and sponges), bathroom sinks, and telephone keypads.



Hotels “don’t have (the rooms) ready for surgery,” said study researcher Jay Neal, a microbiologist at the university, which is troubling considering the germs come from strangers and are being passed from room-to-room via the maid’s cart.

At a microbiology conference last Friday, the researchers argued it’s time for a rethink of the 30-minute room cleaning. Checking rooms at random and sanitizing cleaning equipment would be a good place to start, especially since consumers are the ones footing the bill.

DON’T MISS: Photos of an incredible treehouse in the wilds of Canada >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.