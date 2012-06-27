These Are Currently The Dirtiest Restaurants In New York City

Photo: Shutterstock

New York City’s restaurants are some of the best in the world. But what goes on behind the scenes could be shocking.Restaurant inspection information is available on New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s website. Approach with caution, because what you can find out about restaurants is stomach-turning: cockroaches, mice, rats, filth flies, unwashed hands…some restaurants have all of the above.



At a restaurant inspection, the inspector assigns violation points in three categories: general violations, critical violations and public health hazards. Those violation points are then translated into a grade. Restaurants with scores of less than 13 points get an A. A score of more than 13 points is a B, and a score of more than 28 points is a C.

If a restaurant scores a B or C on its first inspection, the inspection is considered ungraded and an inspector will show up at the restaurant unannounced to conduct another inspection, which will be graded.

According to the website, 390 New York City restaurants received Cs on their last graded inspections. The ones on our list are the worst of the bunch — restaurants that compiled 60 violation points or more on their last graded inspection (as of June 26, 2012).

Hopefully, this list doesn’t make you regret any of your past meals.

#23 Amber Restaurant Address: 221 Columbus Ave., Manhattan, 10023 Cuisine: Japanese Inspected: Apr. 2, 2012 Violation Points: 60 Last Graded Inspection: Aug. 11, 2011 -- 22 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Food worker does not use proper utensil to eliminate bare hand contact with food that will not receive adequate additional heat treatment.

Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated (FRSA) flies present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #22 Brick Pizzeria Address: 500 Clarkson Ave., Brooklyn, 11203 Cuisine: Pizza Inspected: Dec. 15, 2011 Violation Points: 60 Last Graded Inspection: June 13, 2011 -- 13 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Appropriately scaled metal stem-type thermometer or thermocouple not provided or used to evaluate temperatures of potentially hazardous foods during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding. #21 Kissena Dominican Diner Address: 71-02 Kissena Blvd., Queens, 11367 Cuisine: Latin (Cuban, Dominican, Puerto Rican, South and Central American) Inspected: March 31, 2012 Violation Points: 60 Last Graded Inspection: Nov. 7, 2011 -- 24 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Personal cleanliness inadequate. Outer garment soiled with possible contaminant. Effective hair restraint not worn in an area where food is prepared. #20 Sol y Sombra Address: 462 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, 10024 Cuisine: Spanish Inspected: March 13, 2012 Violation Points: 60 Last Graded Inspection: Sept. 1, 2011 -- 15 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Insufficient or no refrigerated or hot holding equipment to keep potentially hazardous foods at required temperatures.

Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #19 The Roosevelt Hotel Address: 45 East 45th Street, Manhattan, 10017 Cuisine: American Inspected: March 9, 2012 Violation Points: 60 Last Graded Inspection: Nov. 17, 2011 -- 34 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Food worker does not use proper utensil to eliminate bare hand contact with food that will not receive adequate additional heat treatment.

Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #18 Wong New York Address: 7 Cornelia St., Manhattan, 10014 (According to the Health Department, Wong is still open, but we couldn't reach the restaurant or find a picture) Cuisine: Asian Inspected: May 4, 2012 Violation Points: 60 Last Graded Inspection: Nov. 29, 2011-- 22 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided.

Personal cleanliness inadequate. Outer garment soiled with possible contaminant. Effective hair restraint not worn in an area where food is prepared. #17 No. 1 Chinese & Japanese Restaurant Address: 1011 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, 11205 Cuisine: Chinese/Japanese Inspected: Feb. 14, 2012 Violation Points: 61 Last Graded Inspection: Feb. 22, 2011 -- 10 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. #16 Applewood Address: 501 11th St., Brooklyn, 11215 Cuisine: American Inspected: May 10, 2012 Violation Points: 63 Last Graded Inspection: Nov. 9, 2011 -- 7 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Food worker does not use proper utensil to eliminate bare hand contact with food that will not receive adequate additional heat treatment. #15 Greenpoint Lounge Address: 43-22 Greenpoint Ave., Queens, 11104 (formerly The Black Lamb)

Cuisine: American Inspected: March 31, 2012 Violation Points: 66 Last Graded Inspection: Sept. 13, 2011 -- 23 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated (FRSA) flies present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided. #14 Richer's Bakery Address: 249-14 Horace Harding Blvd., Queens, 11362 Cuisine: Bakery Inspected: Jan. 4, 2012 Violation Points: 66 Last Graded Inspection: Dec. 13, 2010 -- 11 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated (FRSA) flies present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided. #13 Tenda Asian Fusion Address: 1734 Sheepshead Bay Road, Brooklyn, 11235 Cuisine: Japanese Inspected: Feb. 21, 2012 Violation Points: 67 Last Graded Inspection: Feb. 24, 2011 -- 12 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #12 Szechuan Gourmet Address: 21 West 39th St., Manhattan, 10018 Cuisine: Chinese Inspected: Jan. 12, 2012 Violation Points: 68 Last Graded Inspection: Sept. 9, 2011 -- 18 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Food from unapproved or unknown source or home canned. Reduced oxygen packaged (ROP) fish not frozen before processing; or ROP foods prepared on premises transported to another site.

Evidence of rats or live rats present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #11 Victoria Pizza Address: 2716 Gerritsen Ave., Brooklyn, 11229 Cuisine: Pizza Inspected: May 21, 2012 Violation Points: 68 Last Graded Inspection: Nov. 2, 2011 -- 12 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Raw, cooked or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan.

Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #10 Cotton Club Address: 664 West 125th St., Manhattan, 10027 Cuisine: American Inspected: May 24, 2012 Violation Points: 70 Last Graded Inspection: N/A Some of the worst violations include: Evidence of rats or live rats present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated (FRSA) flies present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #9 Vodka Gallery Address: 2376 Coney Island Blvd., Brooklyn, 11223 Cuisine: Polish Inspected: Feb. 29, 2012 Violation Points: 70 Last Graded Inspection: Nov. 24, 2010 -- 6 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided.

Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred. #8 Puerto De Manta Address: 1701 Palmetto St., Queens, 11385 Cuisine: Latin (Cuban, Dominican, Puerto Rican, South and Central American) Inspected: Dec. 28, 2011 Violation Points: 71 Last Graded Inspection: Aug. 2, 2011 -- 19 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Tobacco use, eating, or drinking from open container in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area observed.

Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided. #7 Sakura Hana Address: 615 1/2 Hudson St., Manhattan, 10014 Cuisine: Japanese Inspected: Feb. 8, 2012 Violation Points: 73 Last Graded Inspection: Aug. 3, 2011 -- 26 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Food worker does not use proper utensil to eliminate bare hand contact with food that will not receive adequate additional heat treatment.

Wiping cloths soiled or not stored in sanitizing solution. #6 New Magic Chef No. 1 Restaurant Address: 4537C Bell Blvd., Queens, 11361 Cuisine: Chinese Inspected: April 12, 2012 Violation Points: 74 Last Graded Inspection: N/A Some of the worst violations include: Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Tobacco use, eating, or drinking from open container in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area observed. #5 Cheikh Umar Futiyu Address: 1191 Fulton St., Brooklyn, 11216 Cuisine: African Inspected: May 24, 2012 Violation Points: 78 Last Graded Inspection: N/A Some of the worst violations include: Raw, cooked or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan.

Evidence of rats or live rats present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #4 Anella Address: 222 Franklin St., Brooklyn, 11222 Cuisine: Italian Inspected: Jan. 12, 2012 Violation Points: 81 Last Graded Inspection: May 18, 2011 -- 12 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Raw, cooked or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan.

Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided. #3 Atomic Wings Address: 1830 2nd Ave., Manhattan, 10128 Cuisine: Chicken Inspected: March 1, 2012 Violation Points: 83 Last Graded Inspection: N/A Some of the worst violations include: No facilities available to wash, rinse and sanitize utensils and/or equipment.

Insufficient or no refrigerated or hot holding equipment to keep potentially hazardous foods at required temperatures. #2 Gandhi Address: 345 East 6th St., Manhattan, 10003 Cuisine: Indian Inspected: April 6, 2012 Violation Points: 92 Last Graded Inspection: Nov. 3, 2011 -- 41 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas. #1 Baluchi's Indian Food Address: 1724 2nd Ave., Manhattan, 10128 Cuisine: Indian Inspected: Dec. 23, 2011 Violation Points: 98 Last Graded Inspection: July 28, 2011 -- 11 violation points Some of the worst violations include: Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

No facilities available to wash, rinse and sanitize utensils and/or equipment.

