The director of 'Star Wars: Episode IX' wants to shoot scenes in outer space

During a panel talk about the ins-and-outs of filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival, director Colin Trevorrow (“Jurassic World”), who will be directing “Star Wars: Episode IX,” Trevorrow teased an idea he’s working on for his “Star Wars” movie: shooting in space.

“I asked the question, ‘Is it possible for us to shoot IMAX film plates in actual space for ‘Star Wars,’ and I haven’t gotten an answer yet,” said Trevorrow during the panel.

Trevorrow made the comments while on a panel that included Christopher Nolan, and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (“Fruitvale Station”).

The ambitious idea by Trevorrow, who is coming off the second-highest grossing film of 2015 with “Jurassic World,” would be a first for the “Star Wars” franchise, but it doesn’t sound like it’s the first time it’s been thought about.

Nolan said during the panel that he had the same idea for one of his movies.

“Funny enough, we had that conversation with ‘Interstellar,’ said Nolan. “There’s incredible footage from space now.”

The 2008 8-minute short film “Apogee of Fear” is regarded as the first movie to shoot in space.

With “Star Wars” movies notoriously difficult to make here on Earth, it could be interesting to see if Disney would give the ok to allow Trevorrow to do it.

For the 1995 film “Apollo 13,” director Ron Howard had pieces of the lunar modules set built in a Boeing reduced-gravity aircraft so the actors could do select space sequences for about 23 seconds of weightlessness.

Trevorrow’s idea is certainly next level.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” opens in 2019.

