The Director Of 'I Love Lucy' Has Died

Photo: Getty

Bill Asher, the Emmy-winning director of “I Love Lucy” and “Bewitched” died Monday in Palm Dessert, Calif. He was 90. Asher’s work was seminal for American boomers who were weaned on sitcom TV. He helmed most of the “Lucy” episodes from 1952 to 1957, then went on to direct his then-wife Elizabeth Montgomery in “Bewitched,” for which he earned four Emmy nominations. He took home the award for best director in 1966.



Besides bringing Sally Fields to the small screen in “Gidget” and directing teen romps like “How To Stuff A Wild Bikini” and “Beach Blanket Bingo,” Asher also worked on “Private Benjamin,” starring Goldie Hawn.

Desert Springs Church will hold a memorial service for Asher on Sept. 29.

DON’T MISS: The worst financial role models in pop culture >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.